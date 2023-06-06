Return And More Confirmed For Impact Against All Odds, Updated Line-Up

Impact Wrestling has announced nine matches for their upcoming pay-per-view Against All Odds.

Madman Fulton hasn’t wrestled for Impact since March 2022, but the reunited OVE (Fulton, Sami Callihan, Jake Crist) will face The Design (Deaner, Angels, Kon) in an Ohio Street Fight at Against All Odds.

The 2023 Impact Against All Odds pay-per-view event is set for June 9 at the Ohio Expo Center and State Fairgrounds in Columbus, Ohio.

The updated card is as follows:

Impact World Title Match

Alex Shelley vs. Steve Maclin (c)

Impact X-Division Title Match

Chris Sabin vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Good Hands (John Skyler, Jason Hotch) vs. ABC (Ace Austin, Chris Bey) (c)

Impact Digital Media Title Match

Dirty Dango vs. Joe Hendry (c)

Dog Collar Match

Killer Kelly vs. Masha Slamovich

Ohio Street Fight

OVE (Sami Callihan, Madman Fulton, Jake Crist) vs. The Design (Deaner, Angels, Kon)

8-4-1 Match

Nick Aldis, Rich Swann, Mike Bailey, Moose, Jonathan Gresham, Heath, PCO, Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray

Starts as eight-man tag team match with Bully, Gresham, Heath and Aldis vs. Moose, Bailey, Swann and PCO; Winning team then competes in a Fatal 4 Way; Winner will be named #1 contender to the Impact World Title at Slammiversary.

Impact Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Trinity vs. Savannah Evans and Gisele Shaw

Frankie Kazarian vs. Eddie Edwards