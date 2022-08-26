Return and New Match Announced for WWE SmackDown, Updated Line-Up

A return and a new singles match have been announced for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX, which will take place in Detroit.

A match between Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn has been scheduled for tonight’s show. This comes as McIntyre continues his march toward WWE Clash at The Castle, where he will challenge Roman Reigns for the title of undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Reigns is also scheduled to appear on tonight’s show.

In addition, Xavier Woods will be making his return on tonight’s episode of SmackDown. It has been brought to everyone’s attention that Woods and Kofi Kingston will be presenting “The Power of Positivity” tonight.

After taking a beating in late July at the hands of The Viking Raiders, Woods has been sidelined since. Since that time, Kingston and Erik and Ivar have been involved in a feud.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE will also record next week’s episode of SmackDown in Detroit tonight.

Here is the updated announced line-up for tonight’s SmackDown:

– Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

– Xavier Woods returns as The New Day brings the Power of Positivity back to SmackDown

– Second Chance Fatal 4 Way with Natalya and Sonya Deville, Xia Li and Shotzi, Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop, Tamina Snuka and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke. Winners will face Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah later in the night to determine who faces Dakota Kai and IYO SKY for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on next week’s RAW

– Happy Baron Corbin vs. Ricochet

– Clash at The Castle build continues with Drew McIntyre and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns