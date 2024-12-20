Returning AEW Star Spotted In Town Ahead Of Weekend Shows

An intriguing development for this weekend’s AEW tapings at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City has surfaced, as Bandido is reportedly in town. AEW will host Collision on Saturday and Dynamite on Sunday, alongside tonight’s ROH Final Battle event.

According to Fightful Select, Bandido, who recently had return vignettes air, has been medically cleared for in-ring action.

The talented luchador has been out of action since suffering an injury during a June 2023 Rampage match against Konosuke Takeshita. Initially, Bandido underwent surgery and was nearing his return earlier this year. However, complications arose when the injury didn’t heal properly, necessitating a second surgery.

Although the initial hope was for a return in April 2024, the recovery process took longer than anticipated. Updates in August noted that he was nearing clearance, and now he appears ready to make his much-anticipated comeback.

Fans are excited to see Bandido back in action, potentially marking another milestone in AEW’s weekend events.