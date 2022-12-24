Returns and More Revealed For the Final SmackDown of 2022

WWE has confirmed four matches for the final SmackDown of 2022.

On Friday night’s SmackDown, it was announced that Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa would take place on next Friday’s live SmackDown. This will be the second singles match between the two heavyweights, as Sikoa defeated Sheamus on SmackDown on October 21.

Lacey Evans will also return next week after a recent minor injury and a series of military-themed vignettes. There’s no word on who Evans will wrestle, but this will be her first match since the Six-Way on SmackDown on November 11.

As PWMania.com previously reported, John Cena will also return to SmackDown to face Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in tag team action with Kevin Owens.

The following is the updated lineup for next week’s SmackDown from Tampa’s Amalie Arena:

* Lacey Evans returns to action

* Solo Sikoa vs. Sheamus

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey defends against Raquel Rodriguez

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn vs. John Cena and Kevin Owens