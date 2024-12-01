Rey Fenix Addresses Reports Of His AEW Contract Status

All Elite Wrestling star and pro wrestling veteran Rey Fenix took to social media and shared a video in which he addressed his current status with the company following rumors and reports that it has been extended well into next year due to injury time being added.

Fenix said, “There are many things that are not known, but that also should not be talked about. We must wait. Professionalism first and foremost, folks. We must not be the same as all those podcasts that go around spitting out what should not be spit out. Never diminish our work. There are things that should always be respected, and many are forgetting everything that wrestling has given them.”

You can check out Fenix’s comments below.