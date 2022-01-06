Rey Fenix Comments On Injury From AEW Dynamite

AEW star Rey Fenix has issued a statement on last night’s injury, confirming that he suffered no broken bones.

As noted, the Dynamite TBS premiere main event saw Jurassic Express defeat The Lucha Bros to become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions. There was a spot where Fenix took a bad table bump from Luchasaurus, and apparently injured his arm. It was later reported that Fenix was taken to a hospital after the show, but suffered just a bad dislocated elbow. It was noted that this was a blessing considering how bad the injury appeared to be.

In an update, Fenix took to Twitter and confirmed that he has no broken bones. You can read his full statement below:

“I want to thank each and every one of you for so much love, for your prayers, good vibes, for your messages. Thank you very much for being concerned about me. I feel very blessed to have all of you. Fans, colleagues (Wrestlers) my friends and my family, Thank you very much. I love this sport so much that it has changed my life and mine, that when I am in the ring or put on my mask, everything goes away. There are no fears, there are no problems, my heart beats perfectly, everything is fine, I feel alive. What happened last night is one of the many risks that we wrestlers take before getting into a ring and doing what we love so much. There is no fault, it is wrestling and these are the risks. Today I can tell you that I feel better and thank God, your prayers and good vibes THERE ARE NO BROKEN BONES. You still have to visit the doctor a couple more times and do some studies, to have an exact diagnosis. Thank you very much once again to all and congratulations to the champions, enjoy and defend those titles, because very soon I am back and those championships belong to the LUCHA BROTHERS. I respect! Thank you all, I love you [heart emoji]”

There is no word yet on how long Fenix will be out of action, but we will keep you updated. You can see his full tweet below:

https://twitter.com/SteveFall/status/1478934506908303362