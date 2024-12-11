Rey Fenix Deletes Controversial Tweets About AEW

Rey Fenix has deleted a series of recent tweets that appeared to criticize AEW, alleging “inhumane treatment” and a lack of support in securing medical attention, presumably related to a past injury. The now-removed posts have fueled speculation about his future with the company.

Fenix’s brother, Penta El Zero Miedo, recently became a free agent following the expiration of his AEW contract. Reports suggest that both brothers are likely to head to WWE once Fenix’s contract is resolved. However, with significant time remaining on Fenix’s deal, a move to WWE may not happen anytime soon.

In the meantime, Fenix is scheduled to appear at a signing event for House of Glory in Queens, NY, on December 20. Fans will be watching closely for any updates on his status and future plans.