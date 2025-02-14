Rey Fenix Expected To Leave AEW Soon

Rey Fenix appears to be nearing an official exit from AEW, with sources indicating that negotiations between Tony Khan and Fenix to part ways are progressing toward a resolution.

In August 2024, reports surfaced suggesting that The Lucha Brothers (Penta and Fenix) were expected to leave AEW when their contracts expired, with the belief that they would join WWE. However, it was later revealed that AEW President Tony Khan opted to extend Fenix’s contract by adding injury time, delaying his potential departure.

Now, in the wake of multiple AEW releases—including Ricky Starks, Malakai Black, and Miro—new details have emerged about Fenix’s status.

Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda.com provided an update on Fenix’s contract situation:

“AEW sources have informed me that negotiations between Tony Khan and Rey Fenix to end Fenix’s tenure with the company are progressing, and resolution is expected to happen soon. I was also informed that Tony Khan has been heavily advised to ‘put an end to this’ soon regarding Fenix’s holding period.”

Additionally, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that while Fenix has not yet been officially released, his departure seems inevitable:

Meltzer said Fenix “was not released officially that we are aware of but inevitably he’s going and given the releases of the others, it wouldn’t surprise me to see him next as well.”

With AEW seemingly preparing to part ways with Fenix, speculation about a WWE move is growing. If he and Penta do land in WWE, it could mark a major shift for the tag team division and potentially set up blockbuster matchups against the likes of The Judgment Day, The Usos, and DIY.

Stay tuned for further updates as Rey Fenix’s future becomes clearer.