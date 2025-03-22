Rey Fenix Has Reportedly Signed An Official Contract With The WWE

According to Fightful Select, former AEW star Rey Fenix has officially signed a contract with WWE after completing his medical evaluations over the past few weeks.

The report also notes that, much like his brother Penta, Fenix is not expected to speak publicly or in detail about his departure from AEW.

The news doesn’t come as a major surprise, especially following last week’s episode of SmackDown, which featured a cryptic teaser hinting at the arrival of a mysterious luchador.

Plans reportedly call for Fenix to debut on the blue brand, though there is currently no confirmed date for his first appearance.