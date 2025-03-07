Rey Fenix Reportedly Set For WWE Medicals Ahead Of Expected Signing

Following his AEW release, Rey Fenix appears to be on the verge of signing with WWE and reuniting with his brother, Penta, who has been rising through the ranks since his WWE debut.

Fenix had been waiting for his contract to expire, but AEW added time to his deal due to injuries he sustained. Now, with his release finalized, the former AEW star is seemingly WWE-bound.

According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, WWE has already begun preparing for Fenix’s arrival.

“When I asked about Fenix’s status with WWE, they said that he’s expected to get WWE medicals done very soon. It was added that merchandise has been brainstormed for him, and if he wasn’t already signed, it’s coming soon.”

With WWE already making merchandise plans for Fenix, it seems only a matter of time before he officially joins the company—potentially setting the stage for a major tag team reunion or an exciting singles run.