Rey Fenix Sparks Controversy With Deleted Social Media Post Amid AEW Contract Dispute

In August 2024, reports surfaced suggesting that AEW sources believed The Lucha Brothers (Penta and Rey Fenix) were likely to leave the company upon their contracts’ expiration, with the expectation that they would join WWE. However, it was later revealed that AEW President Tony Khan had “tacked on injury time” to Fenix’s contract, extending his tenure with the company.

Following Penta’s successful debut in WWE, Fenix stirred speculation by posting a now-deleted photo of himself in a straightjacket on social media. Fans quickly picked up on the imagery, dubbing the situation “Khantanamo Bay” in reference to Fenix’s apparent frustrations. WrestlePurists.com’s Ibou weighed in on Twitter/X, shedding light on Fenix’s situation:

“They won’t let him wrestle on any of the TV, they won’t let him out of the deal, and they won’t allow him to get direct merch residuals because they took his merchandise off their website. You can’t get mad at the guy for memeing through it, he’s in a super shitty spot.”

The post has added fuel to the ongoing conversation about talent treatment and contract disputes within AEW. While Penta has found a fresh start in WWE, Fenix’s current status remains uncertain, leaving fans to wonder how this situation will unfold and whether Fenix will eventually make his own move to WWE.