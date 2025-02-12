Rey Fenix Was Considered For AEW Releases

AEW has released multiple wrestlers in recent days for various reasons, including Ricky Starks, Malakai Black, Miro, and Bear Boulder.

Boulder’s release followed his arrest for domestic battery, while Black’s contract simply expired. Meanwhile, both Miro and Starks had requested their releases, which AEW granted.

One notable name seeking an exit is Rey Fenix. However, AEW has extended his contract due to time missed from injury, reportedly adding close to a year. Once that time expires, the belief is that he will reunite with Penta El Zero M as the Lucha Bros in WWE.

On the NXT post-show Tuesday night, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp revealed that Fenix was initially considered for release but ultimately remained with AEW.

“I had heard Friday that AEW releases were either happening or coming. At that moment, I thought it was just the Bear Boulder situation, which they fortunately very quickly took care of. I had heard for a while that within AEW, they had at least considered releasing or letting contracts lapse on a few talent that were not happy and wanted to go elsewhere. At one point, they considered Rey Fenix. They didn’t end up doing that.”