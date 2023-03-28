Rey Mysterio Addresses His Plans To Retire As A Wrestler For WWE

With Rey vs. Dominik Mysterio confirmed for WrestleMania 39, there has been talk that the event could be Rey’s final match. However, it is expected that Rey will continue to wrestle after WrestleMania 39, and the 48-year-old stated the following during an interview with WESH 2 News.

“I’ve always had this number in mind and it just kept getting higher and higher every single time just because how great my body has been feeling and overall, how since my schedule slimmed down, I feel like this energetic person that loves to go in there and perform on a once-a-week basis. Just brings out a different type of energy. But, I had 5-0, 50 was the number that I said I was — I cannot and I don’t think I will go past it.

But to be able to be inducted and given such a prestige honor of being part of the Hall of Fame, it’s like the ultimate in your career. You always think that, hoping that one day when you retire, that offer is presented to you but here it is, you know? I’m in somewhat of the peak of my career maybe because I still feel great, I feel like I can compete on the level of other superstars but overall, it’s just a dream come true.”

