Rey Mysterio Addresses Paying Tribute To Eddie Guerrero At WWE WrestleMania 39

Rey Mysterio made his entrance on a low-rider with Snoop Doog during the WWE WrestleMania 39 Saturday PLE, while Eddie Guerrero’s entrance music played. Rey addressed the tribute during the post-show press conference.

“You can only imagine [what it meant to me] I already had mixed emotions from the Hall of Fame the night before, and the rebirth of the LWO [during this week’s SmackDown on FOX.] Knowing that I had to fight my son, knowing that my wife and daughter were there, a lot of family members. And on top of that [was the Guerrero tribute.]”

“To be able to ride with Snoop was legendary. ‘Nothin’ but a G’ is something I heard when I was a kid. When I was growing up, everybody heard that song. And then to mix it into Viva La Raza, the representation of the representor, the fullest representor of Hispanics: Eddie Guerrero. It’s incredible. I walked into that match very emotional, and a lot of my work tonight was in honor of Eddie Guerrero.”

You can watch the complete press conference below: