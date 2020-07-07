Rey Mysterio Announces Match With Seth Rollins For Extreme Rules

Rey Mysterio has announced that his match against Seth Rollins at WWE’s “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” pay-per-view will be an “Eye For An Eye” match. Tonight’s RAW saw Rey and Kevin Owens defeat Rollins and Murphy in tag team action. The winning team got to pick the stipulation for Extreme Rules. As seen in the video below, Rey said he wants to pick Rollins’ eye out at the pay-per-view, as Rollins tried to hurt him before.

In other stipulation news for Extreme Rules, Dolph Ziggler announced during tonight’s RAW that he will not reveal the stipulation for his match with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre until it’s time for the show. Ziggler said the stipulation will be a secret until it’s time to go at it.

WWE’s 2020 “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” pay-per-view takes place on July 19 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Below is the updated card:

WWE Title Match

Dolph Ziggler vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

Ziggler to reveal stipulation at Extreme Rules.

RAW Women’s Title Match

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks vs. Asuka (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Nikki Cross vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley (c)

Wyatt Swamp Fight

WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

Eye For An Eye Match

Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins