Rey Mysterio Believes Penta Has World Championship Potential In WWE

WWE legend Rey Mysterio recently sat down with Adrian Hernandez of Unlikely to discuss a variety of topics, including a potential singles match with Penta, whether Penta is world championship material, and his thoughts on wrestlers being compared to him.

Mysterio made it clear that he would love to face Penta one-on-one in WWE and believes he has what it takes to be a world champion.

“Most definitely. Yes to both questions. That is a match that I definitely would love to have. I had it in AAA, I had it in Lucha Underground. I would love to have it once again here in WWE.”

As for whether Penta has the potential to become a world champion, Mysterio had no doubts:

“Is he world champion caliber? Of course he is. I think he proved it from the moment he stepped in here. He already has his fanbase, not to mention what he’s going to accumulate in the next plus years, whenever he decides to end his career. It’s going to end here. Once you’re here, you can’t go anywhere else. This is it. This is home. I look forward to seeing his destiny. I’m excited for him. I can’t wait to step in the ring and have a singles match with him, or if we team up.”

Mysterio also addressed conversations he has had with wrestlers who look up to him and whether he talks to others about becoming the next Rey Mysterio.

“Only when they ask me. Not coming from me. Friday, I was doing media prior to the Rumble and I love Penta’s answer. The fact that they asked him if he saw himself as the next Rey Mysterio and he said, ‘There will never be another Rey Mysterio. There is only one Rey Mysterio. I want to be the first Penta.’”

Mysterio praised Penta for recognizing the importance of carving out his own legacy.

“He is correct. I don’t think you can ever duplicate another persona. There is only going to be one Eddie [Guerrero], one Brock [Lesnar]. You name it, the list goes on and on. The fact that Penta understood that from the moment he stepped here is incredible. Now, he’s creating his own journey.”

With Penta making waves in WWE and Mysterio still competing at a high level, a one-on-one dream match between the two lucha libre icons could be on the horizon. Whether they eventually clash or team up, Mysterio has made it clear that he believes Penta’s future in WWE is bright.

Stay tuned for more updates on Mysterio, Penta, and their future matchups.