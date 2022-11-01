Rey Mysterio Calls WWE His Home, Says It Is Where He Will Retire

Rey Mysterio recently spoke with The National to promote the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 special event later this week in Saudi Arabia.

During the discussion, the masked WWE legend spoke about his 2015 departure and eventual return to WWE and how it is where he wants to end his legendary in-ring career.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On being tired leading to his 2015 departure from WWE, but always knowing he would eventually return: “I left because I was just tired physically, mentally and I just wanted to reconnect with my family. But I always knew that I wanted to come back and I wanted to retire in the WWE.”

On WWE being his home: “My career was definitely going to end in WWE, no matter what. I never really had any desire to go anywhere else. It has always been the WWE. Now I know the WWE has always been my home.”

