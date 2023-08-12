Rey Mysterio Crowned WWE US Champion On SmackDown

2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio is your new WWE United States Champion.

Mysterio defeated Austin Theory to win the WWE United States Title on Friday night’s post-SummerSlam edition of SmackDown on FOX. Theory was supposed to defend against Santos Escobar, who recently won the United States Title Invitational, but Theory attacked Escobar all night, injuring both of his legs. Instead, Adam Pearce forced Theory to defend against Mysterio.

This is Rey’s third reign as the United States Champion. Theory began his second reign by defeating Bobby Lashley and current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match at WWE Survivor Series on November 26, 2022. Theory held the strap for 257 days in a row.

Click here for full WWE SmackDown results. Highlights of the title change at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada can be seen below: