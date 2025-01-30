Rey Mysterio Describes His Experience Undergoing Cold Laser Therapy

Rey Mysterio shared a statement and photos after undergoing cold laser therapy.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend wrote the following via his official Instagram page on Thursday after undergoing the treatment earlier this week in Atlanta, GA:

This past Monday I had the opportunity to try two incredible treatments that are helping me boost my overall health and recovery ART Hyperbarics in ATL.

First, I received Cold Laser Therapy (LLLT), which helps reduce inflammation, promotes blood flow, increases oxygen to the brain, and relieves pain. Just 20 minutes of this treatment left me feeling rejuvenated!

Then, I took my recovery to the next level with a session in the Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber. After a thorough consultation, we determined the ideal pressure and dosage for my needs. I spent 90 minutes breathing in pure oxygen, which is known to support cellular health, enhance recovery, and improve well-being. 💪🧠

Feeling amazing and excited to continue this journey toward better health! 🙌

Have you tried Cold Laser or Hyperbaric Therapy? Let me know your thoughts! #Recovery #HealthJourney #HyperbaricTherapy #ColdLaserTherapy #Wellness #InflammationRelief #CellularHealth #PainRelief #OxygenTherapy #ArtHyperbarics