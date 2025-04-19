Rey Mysterio Injury Sparks Concern Ahead Of WrestleMania 41

On Friday’s WWE SmackDown, Rey Mysterio teamed up with Dragon Lee and Rey Fenix to pick up a victory over American Made. However, the celebration was cut short as Mysterio appeared to be in visible pain after the match.

Fan-captured footage showed Mysterio being assisted by WWE officials as he exited ringside, with many noting he seemed unable to walk on his own. This has led to growing concern about his status just ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Mysterio is currently scheduled to face El Grande Americano tonight at WrestleMania 41, but this potential injury could force a last-minute change to the card. WWE has yet to issue an official update on his condition.

We join fans in hoping Rey makes a full and speedy recovery and is able to compete on the grandest stage.