Rey Mysterio Moved to the WWE SmackDown Brand

During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Rey Mysterio told Triple H that the situation with his son Dominik had reached his “breaking point” and that he was quitting WWE. Triple H stated that he wanted to work things out with Rey, and the two entered Triple H’s office.
Later in the night, Mysterio became the fourth participant in a contest to choose a new Intercontinental champion.
On commentary, Michael Cole reported that a deal had been struck for Mysterio to officially join the SmackDown roster.
Mysterio eventually won the match to earn a shot at the IC title against Gunther.
