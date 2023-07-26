Rey Mysterio Offers Praise For How Far Dominik Mysterio Has Come In WWE

Although he is often called a “deadbeat dad” by “Dirty” Dom on a pretty consistent basis, Rey Mysterio can’t deny success.

And he’s proud of the success his son has been achieving in WWE.

WWE Hall of Fame legend Rey Mysterio appeared on this week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump and offered some praise for his son accomplishing all that he has in the short time that he has been a WWE Superstar.

“Sometimes, when you fight with your kids, or your kids do the wrong things, and you gotta put them in place,” Rey said. “That’s happened for the past year with Dom and myself, and not just myself but my wife as well. Despite the issues that we might have in our family, you can’t even imagine the amount of pride and joy that I feel every time he accomplishes something. That still doesn’t take away the fact that he’s disrespected his whole family, and I’m hoping that one day, that will all change.”

Rey continued, commenting on how Dom-Dom recently captured the NXT North American Championship.

““The fact that he’s succeeding and becoming his own person, he’s already his own person,” he said. “You don’t know how many times I would have loved to call him up and say, ‘Congratulations, son, you’re really killing it.’ But it hurts. Unfortunately, I can’t do it, and that really hurts. I wish things would be different. But as a father, despite our differences. I’m extremely proud of what he’s doing and what he’s conquering. He just better not step in the ring with me because I will take that North American Title.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.