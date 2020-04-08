Rey Mysterio On Getting Sick Before Wrestlemania 36

Rey Mysterio recently spoke with FOX Sports MX and discussed why he missed WrestleMania 36.

It was reported in the week leading up to WrestleMania that Rey was in quarantine due to COVID-19 concerns, and that he was pulled from the card. He had been considered for various matches for the WWE United States Title, which ended up not happening as champion Andrade suffered a rib injury.

Mysterio explained in Spanish that he was feeling under the weather when WWE started their Performance Center tapings, and that WWE doctors opted for him to stay home to avoid any potential issues. Rey added that he showed no signs of symptoms or coronavirus, and speculated that the illness was caused by traveling from Orlando back home to San Diego.