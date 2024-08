WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio spoke with Liam Crowley of ComicBook on a number of topics, including possibly facing his son and fellow WWE star Dominik Mysterio in a Mask vs. Hair Match.

Rey Mysterio said, “If that trilogy does happen, and when it does, I am willing to put my mask on the line. He loves his mullet so much, so I would be expecting for him to put his mullet on the line. That or his Dirty Sanchez (mustache).”