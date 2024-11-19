Rey Mysterio Pushes For WWE Spectacle At The Sphere In Las Vegas

Since the UFC staged their UFC Noche event at the Sphere in Las Vegas, many have pondered whether WWE might do the same, given that its parent company, TKO, did so.

It is one of the world’s most distinctive venues, with a massive screen behind a performance, be it a song or an MMA battle. The UFC drew 16,000 fans and a 21 million dollar gate for the event.

While speaking with Adrian Hernandez, Rey Mysterio expressed confidence that WWE could not only stage an event at the arena, but also make it memorable for fans.

“When I heard Dana White picked that place for a one-night show, and it was a one-night show….When I walked into that place on UFC Noche, I was like, ‘Wow, and the first thing I imagined was a WWE event here. The logistics….you can make it work. There’s no way you won’t make it work just like Dana [White] made it work, so I’m really hoping that one day we put on a Raw, SmackDown, or whatever WWE wants to put in there. I think it’s worth it.”

You can check out his appearance below: