Rey Mysterio Receives Custom Hall Of Fame Mask After WWE Induction Ceremony (Video)

Rey Mysterio has been immortalized in WWE folklore for all eternity.

And he has a special mask to prove it.

The pro wrestling veteran took his rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame after being inducted in the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony on the WWE Network on Peacock on Friday night.

Following the ceremony, Mysterio received a custom WWE Hall of Fame mask backstage at the induction ceremony event in Los Angeles, CA.

WWE released the following video to show Rey Mysterio receiving his custom WWE Hall of Fame mask after the induction ceremony event.

Rey Mysterio receives custom Hall of Fame mask: WrestleMania 39 Vlog

Rey Mysterio’s mask designer Masahiro Hayashi surprises Mysterio with a special edition, crystal-adorned mask during the WWE Hall of Fame.