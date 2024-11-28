Rey Mysterio Reflects On Dominik’s WWE Rise Compared To His Own Journey

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio appeared on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg to discuss several topics, including the career of his son, Dominik Mysterio, to his own when he was the same age, which would have been in 2001.

Rey Mysterio said, “It’s even hard to compare. Well, a 27 Dominik and a 27 Rey Mysterio, I had already been through AAA, ECW, WCW and already hanging out in WWE, so it’s a very good comparison. But Dom, from the moment he started up until now, four years give or take, my first four years in the business overall [were] horrible. There’s no way I would have been in the spot that Dominik has in four years of being in the business. I see his range of motion, his way to connect with the fans, his instinct. Overall, [Dominik] has a great sense of direction of where he sees himself in that particular time, which is something that you can’t teach. That just kind of happens in the ring.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.