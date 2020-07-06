Rey Mysterio Reportedly Not Under Contract To WWE

Seth Rollins was originally scheduled to face Rey Mysterio in an “Eye for an Eye” match at the Extreme Rules PPV event, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com. However, the match has not been confirmed and Mysterio is apparently not under contract to WWE at the moment. The following was noted on F4W’s website:

“Dave Meltzer has confirmed that Mysterio’s WWE deal, which he signed in September 2018, has expired but is still working for WWE. Mysterio and his son Dominik have been heavily featured on Raw in a key storyline with Seth Rollins.”

Meltzer also noted that Mysterio and his son Dominik were scheduled to appear on last week’s RAW in person but it was changed to a taped appearance from their home.