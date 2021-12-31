Rey Mysterio Reportedly Working Banged Up

Rey Mysterio reportedly has worked while banged up as of late. Mysterio was said to be banged up from matches he worked a few weeks back, and that caused him to take a week away from the ring, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The RK-Bronament Finals with Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. The Street Profits was originally scheduled to take place on the December 13 RAW, but it was then moved to the December 27 RAW at the last minute. The match finally took place this past Monday and saw The Profits defeat The Mysterios to become the new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle at Saturday’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view.

The match was reportedly delayed due to injuries on both teams. Rey was hurt from some of his recent matches, while Montez Ford was out of action for health-related reasons. WWE had mentioned that both teams were injured, but no specifics were provided.

Mysterio worked the December 6 RAW, teaming with his son for a win over Otis and Chad Gable. He was then out of action until the December 18 WWE Supershow live event in Rockford, IL, where he teamed with King Xavier Woods and Drew McIntyre for a win over SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and WWE Universal Champions Roman Reigns. Ford also worked the December 6 RAW, teaming with Angelo Dawkins for a win over AJ Styles and Omos. He was then out of action until the December 26 live event from Madison Square Garden, where RK-Bro retained the RAW Tag Team Titles over The Profits and The Mysterios in a Steel Cage Triple Threat.

Mysterio is not booked for Saturday’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, while Ford and Dawkins will challenge Orton and Riddle for the RAW Tag Team Titles.