Rey Mysterio is expected to return to the ring soon, according to the Wrestling Observer. It was reported this week that Rey will be back in the ring any time soon. His partially torn triceps has healed slower than expected but he’s currently at around 99%.

Rey suffered the triceps injury during the Payback PPV on 8/30, as he and Dominik Mysterio defeated Seth Rollins and Murphy.

Rey and Dominik are currently SmackDown superstars after being sent over in the Draft.