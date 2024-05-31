Rey Mysterio Reveals Advice Lance Storm Gave His Son Dominik Mysterio

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio recently spoke with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri on a number of topics including what advice pro wrestling legend Lance Storm gave his son and fellow WWE star Dominik.

Rey Mysterio said, “There will be a lot of comparisons made between you and your father. You let them come in one ear and out the other. You stick to your path and you stick to your goals. You do what you believe is the best thing for you. Take advice, at the end of the day, you dissect the advice and figure it out.”

On not listening to negativity:

“I’ve never paid attention to negativity in my career or life. I’ve always pushed that aside or shaken it off. I remember telling Dom a few times, ‘Hey, keep going and doing what you feel is right.’”