Rey Mysterio Says Dominik’s Mustache Is The Source Of Fans’ Hatred

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio appeared on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg to talk about a number of topics, including the main reason the fans hate his son and Judgment Day member, Dominik Mysterio.

Rey Mysterio said, “I think it was definitely a triggering point at a certain part of his turn. After that, now, it’s mainly based on the mustache. The mustache is really what the fans hate. I hate it. It’s got to be the mustache. Not so much the hatred he has for his father. It’s the mustache.”

