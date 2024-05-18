Rey Mysterio Says He Will Know Exactly When It Will Be Time To Retire

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio spoke with Rampage Jackson on an episode of the Jaxxon podcast on a number of topics including how he will know exactly when it will be the right time for him to retire.

Mysterio said, “Every night. Even when it’s non-televised, I still get that jittering feeling like, ‘S**t; I don’t want to f**k up. I want to make sure everything comes out right.’”

“I always tell myself, the day I no longer feel that, that’s the time to tap out.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)