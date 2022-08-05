Rey Mysterio Says WWE Stars Are Still “In Denial” About Vince McMahon’s Retirement

WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio reacted to Vince McMahon leaving WWE while addressing the media at the 2022 Leagues Cup Showcase via Twitter user @TJSportsUSA.

“None of us expected it. We still are in denial that he’s no longer there, but it is reality and we have to accept it. So we move on, we keep the show up and running.”

“To be honest with you, I’m more worried about what’s happening with The Mysterios, and storylines and how do we make this product even better, you know? Everybody has their input, everybody has a little bit to give, come out on top and add the end of the day, entertain our fans.”

You can watch a clip from the media appearance below:



