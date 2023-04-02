Rey Mysterio & Snoop Dogg WrestleMania Entrance Rehearsal, McAfee & Kittle

Rey Mysterio has had a big weekend. In addition to being inducted into the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame, the pro wrestling legend scored a victory over his son, Dominik Mysterio, in a memorable match at WrestleMania 39: Night 1. Prior to the show, Mysterio practiced his memorable ring entrance with hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg, and got a visit from the number one streaming artist on the planet, Bad Bunny, who later played a big role in the match itself. Check out videos below.

After night one of WrestleMania Goes Hollywood wrapped up, WWE.com spoke with Pat McAfee about his surprise return for an impromptu match against The Miz. Also featured in the post-show video interview is San Francisco 49ers player George Kittle, who helped McAfee in the closing moments of the aforementioned bout. Check out the interview below.