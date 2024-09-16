Rey Mysterio Takes Off Mask And Gifts It To Dana White At UFC 306

WWE Hall of Fame legend Rey Mysterio was shown on the broadcast in the crowd at UFC 306 on Saturday wearing a custom “Noche” mask to celebrate the annual UFC Noche event, which was held at Sphere in Las Vegas, NV.

While at the show, the pro wrestling legend visited backstage and was captured on camera taking the custom Noche mask off of his head and handing it to the UFC President as a gift.

“I’m honored,” said White.