Rey Mysterio Talks What He Considers To Be The ‘Peak Moment’ of His Career

During an appearance on The Kurt Angle Show podcast, Rey Mysterio talked about winning the World Heavyweight Title against Angle and Randy Orton at WWE Wrestlemania 22:

“Incredible, that was the peak moment of my career. That’s when, okay, you have changed the sport. You have opened up the doors, and that was all thanks to the opportunities that I go to work to be able to prove to Vince (McMahon) and to the people in charge with the pen and paper that I am able to attract a different crowd.”

“I can have fans back me up and believe in me, same with Eddie and Chris (Benoit). For so long, they were waiting for them to become champions, and that moment came and it changed the industry forever. Same thing happened with me, and I’m really, truly blessed to have been given that opportunity. Not only that, but to have been able to share that moment with (Kurt Angle) and Randy (Orton), who are two of my favorites.”