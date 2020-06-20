Rey Mysterio Talks Dominick’s Training Progress and When He’ll Be Ready

Rey Mysterio gave an update on his son Dominick’s progress training in the ring while doing an interview with GalaxyCon’s Rock Around the Ring.

Here is what he had to say:

“At first, right off the bat I did [see] that he did have something special. Because he was picking up everything as it came along, you know. He wasn’t falling behind, you would explain something to him once, twice, and he would jump right on it and continue, and get ready for whatever else he was learning. But overall, I see him, and — he’s a very special case. I truly believe wrestling is in his DNA. That’s what he was meant to do, even though he started very late at training at the age 19. For the past three years, he’s been kicking ass and I’m so proud of him.

“But overall right now, he’s — he did a session with Lance [Storm] up in Canada. And then he was with Jay Lethal in Tampa, and right now he’s training with people here in San Diego. And the school he’s at now is incredible. I actually love going there myself, because I love working with people. He’s so fresh with everything he does and is so creative.”

“I think he’s open-minded, and he’s willing to do whatever it takes for him to get to the next level. And of course, he can only train so much. But in order to really pick up what he needs to know, that is going to happen in his first matches. So that is probably the next phase that we’re looking at soon, hopefully … I truly think that he should be ready by early next year.”