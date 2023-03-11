Rey Mysterio To Headline The WWE Hall Of Fame 2023 Class

Rey Mysterio will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

During Friday night’s SmackDown on FOX, WWE announced that Mysterio will be the headliner for the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Class. As a result, he is the only active Superstar in the Hall of Fame.

Rey is expected to compete against his son Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 39 the following weekend.

As of this writing, Mysterio is the only name announced for the 2023 Class, but multiple sources have reported that The Great Muta will also be inducted.

The 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is set for Friday, March 31 from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, immediately following the end of the WrestleMania 39 go-home edition of SmackDown in the same venue.