Rey Mysterio To Make Announcement Tomorrow

WWE RAW Superstar Rey Mysterio is set to make a big announcement this week.

Mysterio is teasing that he will reveal some “very exciting” news on Thursday, news that will change the history of the Rey Mysterio character.

“December 9, 2021 Remember that date! I’ll reveal some very exciting news that will change the history of Rey Mysterio. More details coming soon! [folded hands emoji] [red heart emoji] [white heart emoji] [blue heart emoji] [American flag emoji],” he wrote.

There’s no word on what Rey has planned, but we will keep you updated. You can see his full tweet below: