Rey Mysterio Unsure If Potential Reunion With Dominik Mysterio Is Possible

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio appeared on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg to discuss several topics, including whether a potential reunion with his son, Dominik Mysterio, down the line is possible.

Rey Mysterio said, “That’s something that, as a father, they would always love to have with their kids, to be able to reconnect and end off how you started, on the good side. I don’t know if that’s going to happen. Over the years, people change, sometimes for good and sometimes for bad. Hopefully, one day, Dom can see the bright side of being on the Mysterio side and being family overall. I think it’s going to be very hard.”

