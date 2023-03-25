Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio Confirmed For WrestleMania 39

It’s official.

The Mysterio family issues will come to a head on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

On WWE Friday Night SmackDown this week, Dominik Mysterio cost his father, Rey Mysterio, his match against LA Knight. Afterwards, he got in the ring and shoved his father multiple times and tried taunting him into accepting a match at WrestleMania.

Again we see Rey walk off and refuse to fight his son until finally, Dom turns his attention to his mother. After calling her a dead-beat and yelling in her face, Rey ran down and decked Dom before telling him that their fight at WrestleMania 39 is on.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on 4/1 and 4/2 for live WrestleMania Goes Hollywood results coverage from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.