Rey Mysterio Wants To Announce Retirement Match In Advance

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio spoke with Adrian Hernandez of Unlikely on various topics, including how he would like to announce his retirement match ahead of time when he is nearing the end of his run.

Mysterio said, “I would love to make an announcement. I would love for the fans who have grown up watching me and supported my career from day one, of which there are still many around, to be able to say, ‘This is the last time I’m going to get to see him perform. I want to go take a look.’ I want to give the opportunity to those fans that have been loyal from day one. Prior to that, I would think, ‘I’m just going to retire one day,’ but it’s a hard thing to do when you start thinking about it. I know that time is a lot closer than it was yesterday. I have to prep myself up mentally. I do that slowly, especially now that Cena is doing his last run. I’m kind of looking at him and trying to get that understanding of what it feels like. He’s going into Hollywood and doing his thing, he has a great thing going on. For me, I’ve always loved and only done wrestling. Once I leave wrestling, I think about what I’m going to do next.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)