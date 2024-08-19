Rey Mysterio Wants To Finish Career With WWE Retirement Tour Like John Cena

Rey Mysterio could be following in the footsteps of John Cena in terms of how he plans to wrap up his legendary pro wrestling career in WWE.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio at Fanatics Fest NYC over the weekend, the WWE Hall of Fame legend and active member of the SmackDown roster was asked what, at age 50, he has left to do in WWE before calling it a career.

“I think what’s left is to be able to plan a nice sunset and be able to thank everyone that has followed and supported me throughout the years,” Mysterio said. “And give them, when the time is right, a good farewell.”

Mysterio continued, “Not something that’ll happen one time and then I come back and do it again. Maybe a farewell tour. Something that can mean something to me and everyone that will be there. Whether it’s every city, a country, ‘this is the last time we’ll be together.'”

Check out the complete interview at Simplecast.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.