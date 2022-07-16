Rey Mysterio’s 20th Anniversary Celebration and More Set for WWE RAW at MSG

Veteran WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio will celebrate his 20-year WWE debut at Madison Square Garden.

Mysterio’s 20th anniversary celebration will take place on July 25 during RAW, which serves as the go-home show before WWE SummerSlam.

In the latest video teaser, which is shown below, Rey invites fans to MSG for his big celebration. Rey revealed he and son Dominik Mysterio will be facing The Judgment Day that night, which could be a dark main event.

Don’t miss @reymysterio as he celebrates his 20th Anniversary as part of @WWE Monday Night Raw on Jul 25 live from The Garden! #WWERaw 🎟: https://t.co/HBEuusj5pM pic.twitter.com/4i4oD9IGef — MSG (@TheGarden) July 15, 2022

A Rey celebration segment for RAW that night has not yet been officially announced by WWE, although that may change within the next week or so. On the July 25, 2002 episode of SmackDown, Rey defeated Chavo Guerrero to make his WWE debut.

Below is the updated line-up from the arena website, along with Rey’s promo:

– Rey Mysterio will celebrate his 20th anniversary with WWE, and team with Dominik Mysterio vs. The Judgment Day

– Appearances by Logan Paul, Ronda Rousey, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, and others

– Riddle and The Street Profits vs. The Bloodline is advertised by the WWE website and the MSG website

