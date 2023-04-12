Rey Mysterio’s Feud With His Son Dominik To End In A Mask vs. Hair Match?

Rey Mysterio discussed how the end of his feud with his son Dominik might play out in WWE on Logan Paul’s podcast.

He said, “Maybe I put my mask on the line against his hair, which is some lucha culture. If I lose that, I take my mask off. If he loses, he shaves his hair off. That might be interesting.”

Rey also said the following in regards to whether or not Dominik would be interested in doing the match:

“He talks a lot of crap. Why not? Back it up… I will pitch it out. I’ll challenge him. Straight up.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for the transcription)