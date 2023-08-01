Rey Mysterio’s WWE Status Still Uncertain Following Injury Reports

On Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Rey Mysterio’s United States Title Invitational finals match with Santos Escobar ended earlier than expected after he was reportedly “knocked silly.”

There was some confusion as to when the injury occurred, as WWE did an angle following an outside dive to bring in the medical team, resulting in the match being called off. Escobar was declared the winner, and the two hugged after.

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that Mysterio is said to be fine, but there is no word on whether Mysterio will be taking time off.

Meltzer said, “Okay, so I watched the match back, so here’s everything that happened. Okay. Did you watch the match back? So there was a cross body by Santos Escobar a couple of minutes before the finish, and after he does it, he takes what ends up is like, you could see that he’s stunned. The referee goes to him. He gets up, Santos kind of backs off in the middle of a match, and he’s just not quite there. So that is the first spot. But he ended up, whatever it was, you know, after kinda like laying there for a little while and everyone backing off. He regained his bearings, was pretty much fine after that, you know, until, and then the top spot where he hit his head. So the top spot was the second injury. It was not a work from the first injury. I think I said that the first time, but the original injury, I guess the original injury was the cross-body. The top was the second one, but the top was the one that, you know, when, when there’s two of them already, you really should stop the match, and he didn’t get up so quickly from the second one. You know, they were working on him during the commercial break, and he’s, he’s fine now from what I understand. I don’t know if that’s what, you know, fine is a relative term. I’m sure that he’s not, you know, I mean, he got, he got his bell rung twice or whatever it was. I don’t know, like, again, I don’t know if there’s a concussion. I don’t know if he’s taking time off. Nobody has said anything other than I was told. He’s fine. And, but you know, so that’s, that’s essentially what happened there.”