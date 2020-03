AOP’s Rezar did in fact suffer a torn biceps during the main event of Monday’s Raw.

Dave Meltzer reports that Rezar was injured when catching a cross-body from Montez Ford.

Rezar could be out of action for 6-8 months if he has surgery but even if he does not need surgery he will still be away for a few months. There was no update provided on if Akam will stay on television while Rezar is out. With that said, Rezar will reportedly be off TV for a few months.