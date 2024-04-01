Rhea Ripley Achieves Impressive WWE Milestone As Women’s World Champion

Thanks to her booking as a singles star and alliance with Judgment Day, Rhea Ripley had an incredible 2023, and she carried that momentum into this year as the company’s Women’s World Champion.

Ripley’s career took off after she was linked to The Judgment Day, where Edge and Damian Priest recruited her before Finn Balor kicked Edge out and added Dominik Mysterio.

Ripley won the Women’s Royal Rumble Match, earning the right to challenge for any title she wanted at WrestleMania 39, and she defeated Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women’s Title on the first night. She later defended her title against Nia Jax, Natalya, Zelina Vega, Zoey Stark, and others.

Ripley has now held the Women’s Title for one year, having won it on April 1, 2023, exactly a year ago today.

She is just days away from defending her title against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40 this weekend.