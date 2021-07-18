Rhea Ripley Addresses Criticism of Her WWE Television Character

In an interview with BleacherReport.com, WWE RAW women’s Rhea Ripley addressed criticism of her character for not being clearly defined as a heel or babyface:

“People just have to pick one. It’s the same with Stone Cold. Was he really going out being such a nice guy? No, he wasn’t, and people loved him for it, so I don’t see why people are getting so angry about my feud with Charlotte and getting so confused over it when I’m pretty much doing the same thing I was doing in NXT and people loved me for it. I don’t believe there should be designated faces and heels. People should go out there and do their thing and you choose whether you like that person or not.”

Ripley also commented on live fans returning:

“It’s been so different going to the ThunderDome and working there because it sounds different to how it could be. You don’t ever know if what you’re hearing is correct. When you’re in front of a crowd, the sound that you hear is exactly how they’re feeling. I really do miss connecting with the crowd in that way and hearing if they like or dislike something and being able to look at them in the first, second, third row and being able to make eye contact and make them feel something they didn’t know they could feel or vice versa. They bring something out of all of us performers, and it’s definitely been something that’s been missed.”